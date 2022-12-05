Dodger Stadium: Popular TopGolf Event is Returning to Los Angeles Early in 2023

For the second consecutive year, Dodger Stadium will be hosting their TopGolf Live Stadium Tour. The first year sold out all of its dates and with such a great turnout, the event returns for all Dodger fans to get in on the offseason excitement.

Fans will tee off from stands all around Dodger Stadium and aim for targets set up in the outfield. These targets are placed anywhere between 60 and 140 yards away from Left Field Loge where the tee boxes are located.

Toptracer technology traces the flight path of the golf balls and instantly scores every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game designed for all skill levels.

Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Los Angeles Dodgers shares his excitement for the upcoming event in a recent press release:

“We are very excited to once again partner with Topgolf on this unique and fun-filled event. Last year’s event was a tremendous success as we hosted over 7,000 people over the five-day span, and we can’t wait to welcome Dodger fans and golf fans back during eight days this time to take a shot at hitting a golf ball into the Dodger Stadium outfield.”

The event will take place across two weekends beginning on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 through January 8th, 2023, and Thursday, January 12th through the 15th.

All Dodger premium and season ticket holders get special access to an exclusive presale on Monday, December 5. For the general public, tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, December 6.

All tickets can be purchased at https://dodgers.com/topgolf.

Two different types of packages will be offered as well as a spectator option for just $10.

According to the press release on MLB.com, tee times are reserved in one-hour time slots and six players to a bay, with prices starting at $85 per person. Experience tickets are available starting at $195 per person, and include a tee time plus access to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, two drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership, and a gameplay voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

If you’re a Dodger fan looking for more ways to experience all the exclusive fun, or simply want an excuse to come to the stadium in the wintertime, be sure to grab your tickets right away so you don’t miss out.