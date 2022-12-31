Dodger Stadium: The "Peanut Man" Will Return For the 2023 Season

Roger Owens, who you might know as the "Peanut Man" at Dodger Stadium, has been throwing peanuts for over 60 years now.

The Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles has seen many baseball legends come and go but one that still remains pitches peanuts for a living, not baseballs.

In a recent interview with CBS Los Angeles, Roger Owens shares his story about how he became known as the "Peanut Man" at Dodger Stadium.

He first starts the interview by sharing that he originally got a job at the Colesium back in 1958 as a 15-year-old trying to help make money for his family's groceries.

Then in 1962 when the Dodgers started playing at the Chavez Ravine, he hasn't missed a home game since. Even after six decades and some back pain, he still returns to the Dodger Stadium every single time.

"My job at Dodger Stadium just means the world to me and the fans and for a long time. I didn't really how much they appreciate and look forward to me being there. That's why I hate to miss even one game. If I have a sore back, no doctor can prescribe the medication that I get at Dodger Stadium. I'm going to my fourth and fifth generation of people and people will come up and bring their grandchildren and say 'you used to pitch peanuts to me when I was this young.'"

He lists a few of his favorite moments that he's gotten the chance to witness at Dodger Stadium including Sandy Kofax's perfect game in 1965, Orel Hershiser's scoreless inning streak in 1988, and Fernando Valenzuela's only no-hitter back in 1990.

Since then, he's also gotten a chance to watch the next generation of Dodgers baseball including longtime LA legend Clayton Kershaw.

But alongside that list of legendary pitchers, Owens has made a name for himself. He was even invited onto the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson to show the crowd his pitching technique and tricks even if it's just with peanuts and not an actual ball.

Unfortunately, Owens' peanut flinging tradition was put to a stop for safety concerns just this past season. And while he is simply just asked to hand the peanuts to customers now, he still loves his involvement with the Dodgers.

"Someone said if you love your job, you’ll never have to work another day in your life. That’s how I feel about every game I work at Dodger Stadium”

Although his behind-the-back and between-the-legs tosses have been put on hold, his love and heart for Dodger Baseball is something that no one can ever take away from him.

So make sure to keep an eye out for him next time you're at the Chavez Ravine and feel free to share some of your favorite memories of the legendary "Peanut Man." He will be entering his 65th year tossing peanuts.