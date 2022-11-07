Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency

The Astros* clinched the World Series title on Saturday marking the official end of the 2022 season. So now, the game of trades and transactions begins.

This morning, 10 Dodgers were officially put on the market as free agents along with 121 other players around the league.

It hurts to even think about any of the ten being a part of any other team but LA.

The big question remains: Will the Dodgers attempt to resign any of them or are they long gone now that they've hit the free agency market?

Some minor losses to the team would be allowing Gallo, Pillar, and the struggling reliever, Craig Kimbrel to walk.

But if the team lost one if not all three starters in Heaney, Anderson, and Kershaw, they better be expecting to bring in some new talent.

Kershaw has been a major question mark since that NLDS loss just a few weeks ago. Will he enter retirement, move back home to Texas to play for the Rangers, or rep the Dodger blue for at least one more year? Although he's 34 years old now, he still puts away batters as he did during his first season back in 2008. This season

Anderson is coming off the best season of his career where he earned his first All-Star nod while going 15-5 in 30 games and posted a 2.57 ERA, 138 strikeouts, and 1.00 WHIP in 178.2 innings pitched. Whether the Dodgers resign him or not, someone owes him a big check for the next season.

Losing Trea Turner would also shake up the Dodgers' batting order as he finished second behind teammate, Freddie Freeman in hits this season with 194. He finished the regular season with a .298 AVG, good for 14th best in the league.

So if the Dodgers decide to pass up on any if not most of these Dodgers, who is out there to replace them? Some favorites this offseason according to MLB.com include: OF Aaron Judge, RHP Jacob deGrom, SS Carlos Correa, and RHP Justin Verlander who is fresh off a World Series title.

According to Plunkett, the Dodgers will also have five days to decide on club options to bring back Justin Turner, Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy, and/or Jimmy Nelson.

Lots to consider and little time to do so. It'll be interesting who the Dodgers hang onto for another year or two and who they decide to let walk.