Dodgers: 2022 LA Roster Sets a Record

The Dodgers are about to pay a record amount in luxury tax.

For years, the Dodgers have had one of baseball's highest payrolls. Once the Guggenheim Group purchased the team from Dodgers Voldemort (Frank McCourt), they've pumped millions into the franchise to perennially contend for a World Series championship.

It takes some digging, and falling down a few Wikipedia rabbit holes, to find quantify how much Guggenheim has pumped into facilities, the coaching staff, and farm system, but it's appreciably easier to count the dollars the team has spent on payroll over the last decade.

The Dodgers have never been afraid to spend money, but this year, they've set a record for roster spending. The organization's MLB payroll was over $310M prior the league handing pitcher Trevor Bauer a 324-game suspension. According to the Associated Press, LA owes an impressive luxury tax bill of $47M.

LA is now the first team in history to surpass the new fourth-level of luxury tax, colloquially known as the Cohen Tax, that was implemented during the most recent CBA. Talk about topical considering the fact that the Dodgers are set to finish a four-game series against the Steve Cohen-owned Mets today at Dodger Stadium.

Once the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman to his six-year deal, and reached a deal with Trea Turner, they were destined to hit the most penal of luxury tax thresholds.

However, if the arbitrators in the Trevor Bauer appeal uphold his suspension, LA's payroll could potentially drop by $28M this season. If that does happen, the Mets, not the Dodgers, would then have the highest payroll in MLB.                                                       

