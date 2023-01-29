Dodgers Ace Chimes in on Viral Video, Ready to Chip in and Help

With the influence professional sports players have, many athletes find a way to utilize their platform to make a tangible impact. Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is one player in particular who displayed such kind efforts in supporting a young ballplayer.

On Friday evening, a viral video surfaced on Twitter of a Ugandan named Kasumba Dennis who is seen restringing his catcher’s mitt. He was making do with what was available to him, as his passion for baseball keeps him motivated despite his lack of supplies.

Well-known Red Sox podcaster, Jared Carrabis, quote-tweeted the video while offering to help get him all the necessary equipment. Buehler then followed up and commented that he’ll help out too.

Buehler extended a helping hand, not only spreading love but spreading his resources to make a positive change in others’ lives. The simplest acts of kindness can go a long way for those in need.