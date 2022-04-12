Dodgers: AJ Pollock Trade Made One LA Veteran 'Sick to His Stomach'

The Dodgers lost a pair of longtime players this offseason in Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen. They also lost a folk hero in Joe Kelly. Their departures served as a reminder that players don't stay on teams forever.

Free agency is one way players move on to other clubs, trades are another.

Right before the season started, the Dodgers decided to send AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for reliever Craig Kimbrel. Although Pollock only played three season for the Dodgers, he was beloved by his teammates. Including, but not limited to, third baseman Justin Turner.

On Kourtney Turner's podcast, Holding Kourt, discussed with his wife the Dodgers sending Pollock to Chicago.

“You understand it’s a business and a possibility but when it happens, it just hits you. I was literally sick to my stomach this morning because we all love AJ and everything he brings, not only on the field … but the amount of respect he had from everyone. The way he chopped it up with guys, it was very playful and open. Kind of getting on one another, back and forth, and to find out he got traded, it hit a lot of us petty hard.”

The third baseman also described how the timing of the trade prevented he and his teammates from formally saying goodbye to Pollock.

“And the other tough part was we found out about it in the morning. Obviously, AJ probably knew about it before any of us. He sent a text in the group just saying how much he loved us and loved playing with us, and thank you for everything and wishes us the best of luck.. …So that’s the [expletive] part, is didn’t even get to go up and give him a squeeze and tell him how much we love him and appreciate everything he’s done and wish him the best of luck.”

At the end of the day, baseball is a business.