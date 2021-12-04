Dodgers: Albert Pujols Is Still Hard At Work This Offseason

The season has ended and the Dodgers are all scattered across the country enjoying the time off. But there is one former Dodger still working hard. Albert Pujols, a free agent who played for the Dodgers last season, is playing in the Dominican winter league. On Friday, he hit his first home run of the year.

Last May, Dodgers acquired Tío Albert after he was let go from the Angels. In his 85 games with LA, the future hall of famer hit over .300 against left-handed pitching and hit .254 overall with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. But that wasn't his only contribution as his smile lit up the dugout and you could count on a big ol' hug as congratulations for home runs. Of course, a case could be made that his veteran presence, humility, and knowledge of the game were also important.

The slugger is currently hitting .246 with a homer and 6 RBIs in winter league.