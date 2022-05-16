Skip to main content
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes Pitching Debut In Cardinals-Giants Blowout

The 22-year MLB veteran made his pitching debut on Sunday night.

Moments like these are why baseball is an incredible sport. Even in a Sunday Night Baseball snoozer, something you might never see again happens. That was certainly the case yesterday. With the Cardinals sitting on a 15-2 lead against the Giants, St. Louis sent none other than Albert Pujols to get the final three outs on national TV.

It's something you had to see to believe.

The 42-year-old designated-hitter-turned-reliever allowed four runs on three hits, but still "closed" out the game thanks to the Cardinals insurmountable 13-run lead. According to ESPN's Sarah Langs, Pujols is the oldest pitcher to make his MLB debut since Lena Blackburne in 1929.

Everyone at Busch Stadium knew they were watching a historic moment, especially Giants veteran third baseman Evan Longoria. After singling off of Longoria, the 2008 NL rookie of the year asked to keep the ball. No one would be surprise if it is featured prominently in Longoria's trophy case.

As a hitter, Pujols has continued to do exactly what he did on the Dodgers last year - rake against left-handed pitching. In 21 plate appearances against lefties this year, Tío Albert owns a preposterous 1.419 OPS. All told, the future Hall-of-Famer is slashing .239/.375/.413 in what he has said is his final year in MLB.

He's primarily appeared as the Cardinals designated hitter, but has played a pair of games at first base as well.

He might have only been a Dodger for a few months, but it's always good to see Pujols do something incredible. Unless of course, it's against the Dodgers. 

