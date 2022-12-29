Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Prepares For First Annual Charity Event

If there is one thing Mookie Betts is known for other than baseball, it's his amazing bowling skills. What better way to show off and give back to the community than starting his annual charity bowling event.

Betts announced on his Instagram that he will be hosting his event at Lucky Strike in Los Angeles on February 8th. More details are set to come but anyone can access the link for tickets and sponsorship packages.

With the right tickets, fans can come and be a part of the charity that will take place from 6-11 PM and fans will also be able to enter a raffle with a toy donation. Betts gets to show off his talents if he chooses to do so while being part of a fun and giving community for the night.

Chances are tickets will fly out the door and with the already limited space of a bowling alley it may be wise to get your tickets fast. Of course, with Betts looking to turn this into an annual event this looks to be the start of something great.

Betts is looking to add to his legacy and looks to be fitting right in as a sports legend of LA. It remains to be seen who else from the Dodgers will show up to his event, but with Betts being such a likable guy it's wise to assume talent will be seen at the bowling alley.