Skip to main content

Dodgers Analyst Feels Team Shouldn't Go Closer By Committee in 2023

Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. says the team needs to name a closer before Opening Day because "everybody feels more comfortable" with a set closer.

At the moment, the Dodgers don't have a closer. The man who filled that role in 2022, Craig Kimbrel, had lost his job by the end of the season and didn't even make the postseason roster. The two biggest names among closers on the free-agent market are ... Kimbrel and the guy he replaced, Kenley Jansen.

L.A. has plenty of internal options to fill the role, though. Evan Phillips and Yency Almonte were both outstanding in 2022, Daniel Hudson is coming back, and Brusdar Graterol has the raw stuff to be a lights-out closer if he can put it all together.

Do they need a set closer, though? SportsNetLA analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks so, as he explained on SNLA last week.

“They will need to have a designated closer come opening day. Everybody feels comfortable when you know who that guy is. Is it Evan Phillips? Could it be Brusdar Graterol?”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can quibble with JHair's statement a little bit. Everyone knew who "that guy" was last season, and very few people would describe their feelings about that situation as "comfortable." 

The downside to installing a guy like Phillips as closer is that he was so good in his role last year. He had the highest Win Probability Added of any L.A. reliever at 3.2, and only Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin (both 3.7) had a higher WPA on the pitching staff. Phillips' WPA was eighth-best among relievers in MLB.

Phillips would get plenty of high-leverage opportunities as a closer — Kimbrel actually had almost the exact same Average Leverage Index as Phillips last year — but when you have a guy who has proven he can handle the biggest moments in a game, it would be a shame to base his appearances on the inning number rather than the game situation.

If Hudson is back and healthy, I could get on board with him being the closer. He's proven in that role, and with his age and injury history, he might benefit from that stability of knowing when he's going to pitch. And unlike Kimbrel last year, Hudson would probably be pretty solid in that role.

Evan PhillipsBrusdar GraterolDaniel HudsonYency Almonte

USATSI_19079974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor To Host Charity Golf Tournament At Virginia Beach

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19055025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Off-Season: FanGraphs Projections Has LA on Top of the NL West

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181840
News

Dodgers: LA Prospect Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

By Chloe Clark
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Off-Season: LA Insider Points Out Some Flaws Amidst Team's Starting Rotation

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19030889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18729744_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19101349_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Favorite Wins NL Comeback Player of the Year Award

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19497634_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Make It Into Wild NFL Stat On Thanksgiving Game Day

By Ryan Menzie