Dodgers and MLB Release Statements on Trevor Bauer News
Player(s)
Trevor Bauer
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Both the Dodgers and the league issued statements in regards to the latest Trevor Bauer news.

A big piece of Dodgers news came out on yesterday. Pitcher Trevor Bauer will not be criminally charged for sexual assault. 

Bauer spent the final three months of the MLB season and the entire post season on administrative leave as the LA County DA and Pasadena Police department conducted their investigation.

The ball is now in MLB's court. Now that Bauer's criminal case is closed, the league must decide whether or not to suspend him.

MLB released a statement yesterday on the situation.

The Dodgers also responded to the Bauer news.

If the league does decide to suspend Bauer, the consensus is the controversial pitcher will appeal the suspension.

An already challenging situation for the league and the Dodgers is far from over.

