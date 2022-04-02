Dodgers Announce 2022 Promotional Giveaway Schedule

The Dodgers first home game is less than two weeks away. That means, thousands of fans will soon be descending upon the third oldest stadium in baseball to root for a talented Dodgers teams who also happen to be the betting favorites to win the World Series.

But let's talk about something much more wholesome than sports betting - the Dodgers 2022 promotional schedule!

Bobblehead Giveaways The Dodgers have plenty of bobblehead promotions in 2021 including Kirk Gibson and Clayton Kershaw, -April 16: Maury Wills -April 18: Will Smith -April 30: Kirk Gibson -May 12: Max Muncy -May 14: Don Drysdale -May 16: Walker Buehler -May 31: Julio Urías -June 4: Gil Hodges -June 30: Trea Turner -July 5: Chris Taylor -July 21: Cody Bellinger -July 26: Clayton Kershaw -September 22: Dustin May -October 3: Mookie Betts Jersey Giveaways The Dodgers have three jersey promotions set as of right now - at least three that don't require purchasing a ticket package. At the moment, the third jersey hasn't been named, but a nice number five Freddie Freeman jersey being announced wouldn't be a surprise. There's also packages for heritage nights that also include jersey giveaways. April 15: Jackie Robinson June 2: Justin Turner Third Jersey Giveaway TBD Other Notable Promotions April 19: Hooded Sweatshirt May 4: Star Wars Night June 3: LGBTQ+ Pride Night June 19: Bucket Hat Friday Night Fireworks Would it be baseball season without free fireworks? The Dodgers will be putting on fireworks shows on the nights below, unless of course, games go deep into the night due to extra-innings. -April 15 -April 29 -May 13 -June 3 -June 17 -July 1 -July 8 -July 22 -August 5 -August 19 -September 2 -September 23 -September 30 -October 3

The Dodger Stadium promotional giveaway guidelines are can be found below: