Dodgers Announce 2022 Promotional Giveaway Schedule

The Dodgers released their promotional schedule which includes everyone's favorite knickknack - bobbleheads.

The Dodgers first home game is less than two weeks away. That means, thousands of fans will soon be descending upon the third oldest stadium in baseball to root for a talented Dodgers teams who also happen to be the betting favorites to win the World Series. 

But let's talk about something much more wholesome than sports betting - the Dodgers 2022 promotional schedule!

Bobblehead Giveaways

USATSI_16071372

The Dodgers have plenty of bobblehead promotions in 2021 including Kirk Gibson and Clayton Kershaw,

-April 16: Maury Wills

-April 18: Will Smith

-April 30: Kirk Gibson

-May 12: Max Muncy

-May 14: Don Drysdale

-May 16: Walker Buehler

-May 31: Julio Urías

-June 4: Gil Hodges

-June 30: Trea Turner

-July 5: Chris Taylor

-July 21: Cody Bellinger

-July 26: Clayton Kershaw

-September 22: Dustin May

-October 3: Mookie Betts

Jersey Giveaways

USATSI_17953711

The Dodgers have three jersey promotions set as of right now - at least three that don't require purchasing a ticket package. At the moment, the third jersey hasn't been named, but a nice number five Freddie Freeman jersey being announced wouldn't be a surprise. There's also packages for heritage nights that also include jersey giveaways. 

April 15: Jackie Robinson

June 2: Justin Turner

Third Jersey Giveaway TBD

Other Notable Promotions

April 19: Hooded Sweatshirt

May 4: Star Wars Night

June 3: LGBTQ+ Pride Night

June 19: Bucket Hat

Friday Night Fireworks

USATSI_10170834

Would it be baseball season without free fireworks? The Dodgers will be putting on fireworks shows on the nights below, unless of course, games go deep into the night due to extra-innings.

-April 15

-April 29

-May 13

-June 3

-June 17

-July 1

-July 8

-July 22

-August 5

-August 19

-September 2

-September 23

-September 30

-October 3

The Dodger Stadium promotional giveaway guidelines are can be found below:

"While supplies last at guest's point of entry. Giveaways are limited to 40,000 units, unless otherwise noted. Only one giveaway item per person will be given to the bearer of the ticket upon entering the stadium. SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE."

