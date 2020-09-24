Dodgers Announce Details of Dodger Stadium Vote Center, Create Online Voter Resource Guide

Per the club:

"The Dodgers, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, and California Secretary of State’s office today announced details for the Dodger Stadium Vote Center for the Presidential General Election.

"The Dodger Stadium Vote Center will be located on the stadium’s Top Deck, and will be open for early voting from Oct. 30-Nov. 2 from 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Voters can enter the property through Gate A and free parking will be available in Lot P. The site will be accessible to all registered voters in Los Angeles County for in-person voting and will serve as a drop off location for vote-by-mail ballots.

"Like all Vote Centers in LA County, Dodger Stadium will be taking safety precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19:

Voting will take place in outdoor, covered areas of the Top Deck with ample space for social distancing both while in line and while voting.

One-directional foot traffic with separate routes for entry and exit.

Voters will be provided with hand sanitizer at entry and exit.

ePollbooks and Ballot Marking devices will be sanitized after every use.

Face coverings are required at all times at Dodger Stadium.

"In addition to hosting a Vote Center, the Dodgers have created an online voting resource guide at Dodgers.com/Vote. The team will be supporting voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts with drop-ins during game broadcasts and on @Dodgers social media, and has also provided public service announcements to assist team partners, local and state agencies and non-profits with their voting initiatives. In order to help Dodger employees navigate the voting process, the team held a ‘Voting 101’ session Tuesday with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and has designated Nov. 3 as paid time off to allow employees to vote. The club is also encouraging employees to serve as election workers at both the Dodger Stadium Vote Center and Vote Centers in their communities.

"In August, the Dodgers became the first team in Major League Baseball to make their stadium available for voting. While Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public for most of 2020, the stadium and surrounding property have hosted many civic and communal installations, including the County’s largest Covid-19 testing site and Los Angeles Unified School District’s virtual graduation while also serving as a staging ground for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity."