Skip to main content
Dodgers: Are Angel Hernandez's Days Numbered as a MLB Umpire?

Dodgers: Are Angel Hernandez's Days Numbered as a MLB Umpire?

Robot umpires will be used for first time in Triple-A. Could the majors be next?

Robot umpires will be used for first time in Triple-A. Could the majors be next?

The past couple of seasons are littered with missed calls from MLB umpires that have determined the outcome of games. Controversial check swing rulings defined both the Dodgers and the Giants seasons in 2021.

In the golden age of the internet, everyone is aware of each and every mistake umpires make. Every baseball fan is aware that the majority of those mistakes are made by Angel Hernandez.

Any baseball fan knows those clips are just a drop in the Angel Hernandez bucket of bad calls. 

All too often umpires rob fans of the right call. Well, it seems MLB is approaching a solution to address that issue.

Read More

Robots Coming Soon to MLB?

Robot umpires have been promoted to Triple-A for the 2022 season. . The Low-A Southwest League implemented robot umpires to call balls and strikes in 8 of the 9 stadiums. The Arizona Fall League also utilized robo-umps in 2019.

Now the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters, and Tacoma Rainiers will all be utilizing robot umpires this year.

Although there is no assurance that robotic umpires will be used in the majors, the Major League Baseball Umpires Association has agreed to work with their Skynet co-workers if they get the call to the bigs.

While umps blowing calls is frustrating, having robot umpires call balls and strikes chips away at the romanticism of baseball. It could also have a huge effect on a catcher's ability to frame a pitch and in turn, how pitchers manage the strike zone.

For now, robot umpires will stay in Triple-A, but who knows, they could be in major league ballparks sooner, rather than later. 

USATSI_16841366
News

Dodgers: Are Angel Hernandez's Days Numbered as a MLB Umpire?

1 minute ago
USATSI_10386382
News

Dodgers: Andre Ethier Gives Fans a Glimpse of His Life in Retirement

21 hours ago
Louisville pitcher Bobby Miller throws towards home against East Carolina in Saturday's Super Regional at Patterson Stadium. June 8, 2019.Uofl Baseball Plays East Carolina Super Regional 2019
News

Dodgers: Bobby Miller Headlines a Trio of Promising LA Pitching Prospects

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_16992428
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Announces He's Starting a Gaming Channel

Jan 24, 2022
Aug 20, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Matt Beaty (45) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Matt Beaty Honing His Swing With Some Help From His Wife

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_13019501
News

Dodgers: GM Brandon Gomes Declined Front Office Jobs with Other Clubs

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_10124934
News

MLB News: MLBPA to Present Counter Proposal to League on Monday

Jan 23, 2022
Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Should Clayton Kershaw Consider Signing Later in the Season?

Jan 22, 2022