SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Wednesday marks the second of three with the DBacks at Arizona. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, DBacks 8. Kenley Jansen the winner (3-0), Yoan Lopez the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Gavin Lux 2 (2). Dodgers improve to 31-12, Arizona falls to 15-28.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 7, Dodgers 6. Yency Almonte the winner (3-0), Caleb Ferguson the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager 2 (11), Will Smith (6) and Chris Taylor (3). Rockies improve to 20-20, Dodgers fall to 30-12, losing their first series of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Greatest Game Ever Pitched Turns 55: Revisiting Sandy Koufax Perfection

Koufax's perfect game was to his body of work what "Guernica" is for Pablo Picasso. It was Koufax's fourth no-hitter and the eighth perfecto in baseball history. As we celebrate the 55th anniversary today, take a listen to broadcasting legend Vin Scully calling the bottom of the ninth.

Paul Banks

Video: Thoughts on the Player, the Man, on Roberto Clemente Day

Since SI's Tom Wilson and I are men of a certain age, we thought we'd share our memories of the man here today, and we've done so in our latest episode of Between Three Palms. Please watch the video at the top of the page, and let us know what you think.

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 5, Dodgers 2. Yency Almonte the winner (2-0), Blake Treinen the loser (3-2). No L.A. home runs. Rockies improve to 19-20. Dodgers fall to 30-11 and will try for the series win tomorrow.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, Rockies 6. Caleb Ferguson the winner (2-0), Carlos Estevez the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Max Muncy (10), Will Smith (5), AJ Pollock (8), Mookie Betts (13) and Joc Pederson (6). Dodgers improve to 30-10. Colorado falls to 18-20.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Awards Watch: Dodgers Among Contenders for All Three Major Player Awards

With just 18 games left on the Dodgers’ schedule, there is precious little time for their players to overtake the leaders in these races. However, due to this season’s small sample, there is much more potential for significant change at this late date than we are accustomed to. That is to say, all of these awards remain within reach for multiple players, many of them Dodgers.

Cliff Corcoran

by

DDiNoto

Gambling: Dodgers Now Favored to Win World Series

The Yankees were favored to win the World Series the last we checked, but no longer. The 30-12 Dodgers have replaced the 21-20 Bronx Bombers as the oddsmakers' pick to take home the Commissioner's Trophy this fall. Los Angeles is a 5/2 favorite, the Tampa Bay Rays are next at 7/1, followed by the Yanks at 8/1.

Howard Cole

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, DBacks 1. Clayton Kershaw the winner (5-1), Luke Weaver the loser (1-6). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (7). Dodgers sweep and improve to 29-10. Arizona falls to 14-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

Dodgers Place Joc Pederson on Paternity List

Right-hander Josh Sborz recalled.

Howard Cole