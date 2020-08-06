InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Tuesday marks the finale of a three versus the Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Highlights from Tuesday night's come-from-behind 5-2 win include Dustin May's six-scoreless-inning performance, shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Pedro Baez, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen, respectively, and A.J. Pollock delivering a clutch  two-run double and a solo home run to pace the visitors.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

[Follow Sports Illustrated's Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (16)
No. 1-13
Maxn99
Maxn99

Nice range

Octim1
Octim1

Looking for some dodger stadium cutouts to show up at dodger stadium south to cheer on the dodgers.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Mr. Elegant

Octim1
Octim1

Why throw Cody a strike if he swings at balls?

jan--face
jan--face

Frank Howard batting 2nd?

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Belli

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

Padres!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

See

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

If you’re worried about the Dodgers struggling vs Garrett Richards, stop.

Octim1
Octim1

“The rubber game of the series” as Vin would say.

Octim1
Octim1

Angel Hernandez is trending on Twitter. You have to be a horrible ump to get 5,000 tweets!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

As I suggested the might, Dodgers have Betts the extra day with the off day tomorrow.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

More weird lineups. Pollock leading off

