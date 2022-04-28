Skip to main content
Dodgers: Austin Barnes Reveals Whereabouts of His World Series Glove

Dodgers: Austin Barnes Reveals Whereabouts of His World Series Glove

Austin Barnes has yet to retire the glove he wore when the Dodgers clinched the World Series.

Austin Barnes has yet to retire the glove he wore when the Dodgers clinched the World Series.

There have been plenty of great Dodgers moments over the last few years, but the winning the 2020 World Series ranks right at the top. Julio Urías blowing Willy Adames away with fastballs to cement the Dodgers first championship since 1988 is an incredible moment that fans won't soon forget.

That championship moment led to Clayton Kershaw retiring his glove that he had used for years and years. It now lives in Kershaw's epic trophy case at his home. 

Austin Barnes, who was behind the dish for the final out, did not do the same with his glove. In an interview with AM570's David Vassegh, Barnes showed off the glove for the camera. It wasn't hard to find. Barnes is still using it to this day.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A big piece of the Dodgers 2020 championship is still in use to this day.

Austin BarnesLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15078274_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Gets DFA'd by Houston Astros

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17901626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dustin May Progressing in Recovery from Tommy John Surgery

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Aug 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Joc Pederson (31) hits a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Watch Joc Pederson Crush a Home Run After Getting Heckled

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18154254_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Three Key LA Players Are Off to Slow Starts This Season

By Staff WriterApr 27, 2022
USATSI_18145681_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: National Pundit Crushes Clayton Kershaw For Not Completing the Perfecto

By Staff WriterApr 27, 2022
USATSI_18155912_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Joins Mike Piazza in An Exclusive Club

By Staff WriterApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18148079_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Angel Hernandez Sets Baseball Twitter On Fire Yet Again

By Staff WriterApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18145887_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Earns MLB Honors

By Staff WriterApr 26, 2022