Dodgers: Austin Barnes Reveals Whereabouts of His World Series Glove

There have been plenty of great Dodgers moments over the last few years, but the winning the 2020 World Series ranks right at the top. Julio Urías blowing Willy Adames away with fastballs to cement the Dodgers first championship since 1988 is an incredible moment that fans won't soon forget.

That championship moment led to Clayton Kershaw retiring his glove that he had used for years and years. It now lives in Kershaw's epic trophy case at his home.

Austin Barnes, who was behind the dish for the final out, did not do the same with his glove. In an interview with AM570's David Vassegh, Barnes showed off the glove for the camera. It wasn't hard to find. Barnes is still using it to this day.

A big piece of the Dodgers 2020 championship is still in use to this day.