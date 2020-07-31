Dodgers Black Lives Matter Game-Used Jerseys to be Auctioned to Support Combatting Racial Inequality

Via Los Angeles Dodgers PR:

Los Angeles - The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) announced the launch of a special online auction [Thursday] at Dodgers.com/auctions featuring game-used jerseys with MLB’s Black Lives Matter patch from Opening Day with net proceeds to benefit the California Funders for Boys & Men of Color Southern California: Our Kids, Our Future Fund (CFBMoC).

Fans can bid today on the auction featuring the game-used and MLB authenticated Opening Day jerseys from the 30-man roster and coaching staff, including Cody Bellinger, Kiké Hernández, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Joc Pederson, Walker Buehler, AJ Pollock, Ross Stripling, Alex Wood and Dave Roberts. The auction also includes additional Dodger memorabilia and experiences and will run through August 9 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Net proceeds from this special Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation auction will benefit the CFBMoC which supports local grassroots social justice organizations on the front lines of combatting racial inequality. Organizations supported by CFBMoC include: Arts for Incarcerated Youth Network, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Brotherhood Crusade, Brothers, Sons, Selves Coalition, Children's Defense Fund-CA, Community Coalition, InnerCity Struggle, Khmer Girls in Action, LA Youth Uprising Coalition, LeadersUp, Social Justice Learning Institute, Urban Peace Institute, and Youth Justice Coalition.

The auction is part of a continued display of solidarity with social justice organizations. Earlier this month Dodger players released a powerful message, speaking out against racial injustice in America and committing to using their platforms to amplify the voices of those on the ground in Los Angeles. The players also committed to matching funds raised from the “In This Together” special edition t-shirts also benefitting CFBMoC. In addition, Kershaw, Pederson, Stripling and Turner joined the inspirational leaders of the Brotherhood Crusade, Children’s Defense Fund of California, Brothers, Sons, Selves Coalition and the Community Coalition, four of thirteen organizations in the CFBMoC, to learn more about their work and how they can partner. Together with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, the players will continue to use their platforms, keeping the invitation open for teammates to join in future opportunities.

