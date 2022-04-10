Skip to main content
Dodgers: Blake Treinen Breaks Down 'Bad Pitch' to Connor Joe

Dodgers: Blake Treinen Breaks Down 'Bad Pitch' to Connor Joe

Blake Treinen's first appearance of the year led to the Dodgers first loss of the year.

Blake Treinen's first appearance of the year led to the Dodgers first loss of the year.

The Opening Day shine came off quickly for the Dodgers on Saturday night in Denver. It was a reminder of how quickly things can change, even in a "slow" game like baseball.

Blake Treinen, regarded as one of the best relievers in the game, came into the game in the eighth inning with the scored tied 2-2. He coughed up a solo shot to outfielder Connor Joe that ended up being the difference in the game.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett provided Treinen's thoughts on the pitch to Joe that got away.

“It’s not like it’s a bad pitch if I execute it, but that was pretty flat middle-middle and there are definitely better pitches to throw in that situation. Of all the pitches that I could’ve thrown, that was probably the one pitch that gives him the most chance."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Treinen admitted that his errant pitch came at a high price.

“Me and Barnes talked about it and we both shook our heads like ‘Why did we do that?’ Baseball sucks sometimes. … One bad pitch kinda cost me and it cost the team.”

One poor pitch isn't going to seismically shift Treinen's role in the Dodgers bullpen. By all accounts, he's one of manager Dave Roberts' most trusted relievers. Doc affirmed that the second game of the season isn't a referendum on Treinen.

“It was a surprise. I was actually kind of thinking about who was going to take down the next inning with the score being tied. But yeah, I’ve got a ton of trust in Blake and he left a cutter out over.”

As the saying goes, it's a long season. Treinen will have plenty of opportunities in the next sixth months to demonstrate why he's one of the most feared relievers in all of baseball.

Blake TreinenLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18046757_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner Gives Update On Contract Extension Status

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_17001297_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Owner Part of Bid to Buy English Premier League Club

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18007838_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Will Not Pitch In LA's Opening Series

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18008042_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Thinks Gavin Lux Is Turning the Corner

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18007799_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Gavin Lux Viral Slide at Home Plate On Opening Day

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18027040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Notes and News You Must Know for Opening Day

By Staff WriterApr 8, 2022
USATSI_7923644_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA GM Officially Retires from Baseball

By Staff WriterApr 8, 2022
USATSI_16954701_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Giants Players Clap Back at Dave Roberts

By Staff WriterApr 8, 2022