Dodgers: Blake Treinen Won't be LA's Closer Says LA Insider

One Dodgers insider thinks the club could use a different approach when it comes to the closer role in 2022.

Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers long time closer, is a free agent. Meaning, it’s far from a guarantee that he’s back in Dodger blue next year. Some fans believe that Blake Treinen would assume the closer role if Jansen doesn’t return. One MLB insider, thinks that might not be the case.

The Athletic Fabian Ardaya wouldn’t be shocked if the Dodgers switch to a closer-by-committee approach.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the club enters 2022 without a set closer. They have multiple pitchers who have experience at the end of games in Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, but both are the type of arms who are flexible enough to simply pitch in leverage regardless of it being the ninth.”

Treinen had his best season as a Dodger in 2022. The power pitcher logged a 1.99 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 72 games last year. He was the Dodgers go-to high-leverage reliever.

His strong 2022 campaign netted Treinen a spot in ESPN’s Buster Olney pre-season reliever rankings.

Among pitchers with at least 70 IP in 2021, Treinen ranked second in Era and sixth in WHIP.

Brusdar Graterol could also be a member of the closer committee. Ardaya explains:

“Brusdar Graterol has ninth-inning-type stuff and could enter that mix as well if he continues to make strides with his command and remade slider and cutter.”

A committee approach in the absence of Jansen doesn’t seem far-fetched for a Dodgers organization that is all about leveraging matchups in their favor.

Treinen will once again be a vital piece of the bullpen in 2021. It just might not be as the regular closer. 

