Dodgers Bring Caleb Ferguson Back into the LA Bullpen

The Dodgers have recalled Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A to help keep the bullpen fresh.

The Dodgers need to right the ship after dropping three-straight to the Pirates earlier this week. Now, the competition is much stiffer. The NL East leading New York Mets are in town for a four-game series. With that in mind, the Dodgers have brought up left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A).

On Thursday, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled Ferguson. Fergie made just one appearance since coming off the injured list before being shipped back to OKC Dodgers.

The move should help Dodgers manager Dave Roberts with his bullpen options. That being said, Ferguson is coming off of Tommy John so they'll need to manage his workload carefully.

In the minors, Ferguson has struggled to find his footing. He has a 9.82 ERA in ten appearances with a 1.91 WHIP. However, in his last six outings, the Ohio native has allowed just two hits and zero earned runs. 

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers sent pitcher Michael Grove back down to the minors. 

Ferguson had his coming-out-party in 2020. He put up a 2.89 ERA in 18.2 IP and quickly became one of Roberts' more trusted relievers. Fergie suffered an elbow in a mid-September game against the Padres.

The injury required Ferguson to undergo the second Tommy John surgery of his baseball career and knocked him out for all of 2021. 

This year, he's pitched in just one game for the Dodgers. He threw one scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 16th in a 5-4 win for LA.

