Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol Gets Big Compliment from Giants Pitcher

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is well known for throwing straight gas. His incredible velocity, coupled with his effortless delivery, consistently turns heads. Especially those of division rivals.

Giants pitcher Logan Webb stated that Graterol is the toughest pitcher he faced as a hitter. Webb explained in an appearance with Pitching Ninja's Rob Friedman.

“I had to face him twice in the playoffs. I did foul one back though. That’s probably my favorite part of the season. I fouled a ball back. I think it was 102 [MPH]. There was a stat, I think, they said his hardest pitches in the series were against me. I was like why? Why is he trying to throw that hard against me?”

Webb struck out on three pitches in both of his at-bats against Graterol when the Dodgers and Giants faced off in the 2021 NLDS. The pitch he fouled back was clocked at 101 MPH, but once you're north of 100 MPH, it's all relative.

Kevin Gausman, another starter for the 2021 Giants, who's now a Blue Jay, discussed Graterol's off-the-charts arm strength.

“Watching him throw is crazy. His stride length is nothing. HIs arm angle, his arm, is so quick. It’s crazy.”

There's few pitchers that can short stride 100 MPH-plus fastballs for strikes.

In 2021, Graterol pitched in 34 games and posted a 4.59 ERA. Once he improves his command, the Bazooka could be one of the best relievers in the game.

Graterol was significantly better in the postseason. He logged a 1.00 ERA in eight appearances.

The Bazooka has sky high potential.

Much to the chagrin of the Giants and the rest of the NL West.