Dodgers: Bryce Harper Talks Trea Turner's Future in Free Agency

Bryce Harper clearly has an ulterior motive when he talks about Trea Turner.

Trea Turner, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the reigning National League batting champ, is putting together another excellent campaign. In a contract year, Turner is slashing .299/.353/.468 with an .820 OPS. Of course, none of this comes as a surprise to his former teammate, Bryce Harper, as the pair spent parts of four seasons together on the Washington Nationals.

More than likely to be teammates once again at next month’s All-Star Game, Harper spoke to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and told him he's happy more people are finding out about Turner.

“I think Trea Turner is one of the most underrated players in the game,” 

Harper said

“He’s one of those guys that just goes under the radar. He’s one of the best shortstops in the game. I’m excited to see where he goes next year.”

Harper homered three times in three games against the Dodgers in May. After which, Turner told The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya: “feels like he’s (Harper) the best player in the world right now.” So, with the obvious mutual respect and the fact that the Dodgers did not offer Trea an extension before the season began, speculation begins that the Phillies may be a top contender for where Turner may ultimately end up. 

But, what will most likely happen is that Turner signs a long-term deal to remain with the Dodgers once the season ends. Even if it has been previously rumored that the 28-year-old is “still believed to prefer the East Coast.” Until a contract is signed, it is anyone's guess. Dodger fans have learned to trust that Andrew Friedman has a plan and many are hoping it's Trea.

