Skip to main content
Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson Battled Butterflies Before His First Game Since 2020

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson Battled Butterflies Before His First Game Since 2020

Caleb Ferguson was a little nervous before taking the mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

Caleb Ferguson was a little nervous before taking the mound for the first time since Tommy John surgery.

A few weeks before the Dodgers began their 2020 championship run, reliever Caleb Ferguson underwent Tommy John for the second time in his baseball career. The southpaw was having a breakout campaign that season. He owned a 2.89 ERA in 21 appearances after being called up in late July.

20 months later, Ferguson, or "Fergie" as he known to some, pitched a clean seventh inning in the Dodgers 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night. When he took the mound to face Arizona's David Peralta, Ferguson admitted that he was a little nervous on the mound at Dodger Stadium.

“First hitter, I had a lot of nerves there. Couldn’t really feel the ball in my hand. Kind of felt like I was making my debut again. I’m really happy to be back.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the Dodgers, Ferguson's return probably happened sooner than they would've liked. He wasn't sharp in Triple-A during his rehab assignment. He allowed six earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched and struggled with his control overall (9.0 BB/9).

After Monday's victory, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remarked that Fergie got the call "out of need" for a bullpen, and a pitching staff, that has been running on fumes. Even so, Roberts liked what he saw out of the lefty in his first game since September of 2020.

“That’s the Caleb that we expect to see. Breaking ball for a strike. The fastball that he used to punch Perdomo, that’s as good a fastball as you’re going to see.”

Caleb FergusonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Reliever Get the Strangest Swinging Strike You'll Ever See

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18278818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Face Sets the Internet on Fire Again

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18245894_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Set to Make Second Start of MLB Career

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18278662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Emphasizes Importance of Sunday's Walk-Off Win

By Staff Writer11 hours ago
USATSI_14839874_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Added to LA Roster; Michael Grove Optioned to Minors

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_13475940_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Former All-Star Catcher Launches New Hard Seltzer

By Staff WriterMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18278671_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Reveals He Was Unaware it was the Ninth Inning On Base Paths

By Staff WriterMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18279343_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes Pitching Debut In Cardinals-Giants Blowout

By Staff WriterMay 16, 2022