Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson Battled Butterflies Before His First Game Since 2020

A few weeks before the Dodgers began their 2020 championship run, reliever Caleb Ferguson underwent Tommy John for the second time in his baseball career. The southpaw was having a breakout campaign that season. He owned a 2.89 ERA in 21 appearances after being called up in late July.

20 months later, Ferguson, or "Fergie" as he known to some, pitched a clean seventh inning in the Dodgers 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night. When he took the mound to face Arizona's David Peralta, Ferguson admitted that he was a little nervous on the mound at Dodger Stadium.

“First hitter, I had a lot of nerves there. Couldn’t really feel the ball in my hand. Kind of felt like I was making my debut again. I’m really happy to be back.”

For the Dodgers, Ferguson's return probably happened sooner than they would've liked. He wasn't sharp in Triple-A during his rehab assignment. He allowed six earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched and struggled with his control overall (9.0 BB/9).

After Monday's victory, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remarked that Fergie got the call "out of need" for a bullpen, and a pitching staff, that has been running on fumes. Even so, Roberts liked what he saw out of the lefty in his first game since September of 2020.