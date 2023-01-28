Dodgers: Chris Taylor Explains The Challenges of Bouncing Around the Diamond

A true utility player is defined by his ability to play any position. Chris Taylor is no exception to this notion and it gives fans something to ponder when considering what it's like to play multiple positions.

When you make it into the big leagues, you are known for excelling in your craft. For most players it usually means excelling in one position.

Taylor on the other hand, while known best for being in the outfield, found plenty of usage playing all over the field. With injuries plaguing the team he had to be ready for whatever the team needed the most out of him (via Dodgers Nation).

“Moving back and forth between the infield and outfield, it keeps you ready to go at all positions. I think the biggest challenge is when you’re playing in one spot for quite a while, and then all of a sudden there’s an injury or something, and then you have to move to the infield. That was a little bit of a challenge for me last year."

It makes it even harder when you played primarily one position all season long before suddenly shifting to something completely different. Of course Taylor remained a true professional and hit everything in stride.

"Just, I was playing outfield to the point where I felt like I was an outfielder, and I hadn’t played infield since Spring Training, and then all of a sudden after the All-Star break I jumped back into the infield, and there was a little bit of an adjustment there. And that’s the biggest challenge, just getting back into that mindset. But when you’re moving constantly throughout the year and getting the reps everywhere, I think it helps a little bit being prepared for all those different spots.”

Taylor will have to dive deep into his bag of tricks more than ever for the 2023 season. It will be just another season, but with his already seasoned experience playing multiple positions it allows the team to employ multiple strategies through any series.