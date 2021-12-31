Dodgers: Chris Taylor Gets Engaged in Hawaii, Fans React

In some happy offseason news, the recently re-signed Dodger utility man, Chris Taylor, wasted no time in putting his new funds to good use and purchased an engagement ring.

On Thursday, Chris shared the news on Instagram that he proposed to his girlfriend Mary Keller while they were in Hawaii.

This announcement comes after a few of his teammates have gone through their own weddings this winter, including Caleb Furguson, Mookie Betts, and most recently Walker Buehler.

Since later in the 2020 season, Chris and Mary have been seen together and are the dog parents of two. Mary joined Taylor in the postseason bubble, where the Dodgers then proceeded to win their first World Series since 1988.

Chris Taylor Gets Engaged! Who is CT3's Fiancée? Dodgers Fans React!

More friends and teammates chimed in on the announcement with Alex Wood saying "congrats", and Joc Pederson adding "Paper!" The wives of Justin Turner and Will Smith were both excited, each offering up congratulations and Cara Smith sharing her love for the pair, "love you guys so much & can’t wait to celebrate with you both.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!