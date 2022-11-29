Skip to main content

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals One Teammate He Turns To When He's Down

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor says relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol is his go-to teammate when he needs someone to cheer him up.

We all have rough days. Sometimes we just need someone to cheer us up. Maybe it's a spouse or significant other; sometimes it's a sibling or a parent. Or sometimes, it's a teammate who's built like a tree trunk and doesn't even speak the same first language  as you.

That's the case for Chris Taylor of the Dodgers, anyway. In  the video below, around the 24-minute mark, a fan asks CT3 who the best teammate is to cheer him up.

"Best teammate to cheer me up? I'm gonna go Graterol. No matter how he's doing, he's always the same guy. Super uplifting, super positive, and he's probably one of the best teammates I've ever had as far as rooting everyone on. He's just a great guy to have in the clubhouse."

Brusdar Graterol almost wasn't a Dodger. In the original iteration of the Mookie Betts trade, Graterol was supposed to go to the Red Sox from the Twins as part of a three-team deal. When Boston got worried about Graterol's medicals, the Dodgers just split it into two separate trades, including Jeter Downs and Connor Wong in the Red Sox deal and getting Graterol for themselves from Minnesota.

Brusdar has crazy good stuff and the potential to be a lights-out reliever if he can figure out how to get the swing-and-miss his stuff deserves. And, as Taylor says, he's just an outstanding teammate. Who knows how things would have turned out with the original trade proposal, but I don't think there's anyone in the L.A. organization who's sad Graterol ended up in Dodger blue.

