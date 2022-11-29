Dodgers: Chris Taylor Still Misses Playing Shortstop

Chris Taylor came up with the Mariners as a light-hitting shortstop. Shortly after he came to the Dodgers in a 2016 trade, he completely revamped his swing and added more power, turning him into a legitimate big-league hitter. He also had to switch positions, because L.A. already had Corey Seager entrenched at short.

Taylor became an outfielder, and a pretty darn good one. He's spent the last six years playing all over the field for Los Angeles, becoming one of the most valuable utility players in baseball.

But if you ask Taylor, he still has a fondness for shortstop (around the 18:30 mark of the video below).

"I don't play shortstop very often anymore because our shortstops have been pretty good, but growing up my favorite position was always shortstop. Honestly, I just love playing all over the field and doing anything I can to play. We have so many great players so I'll play anywhere I'm asked."

Not every player has the ability to play all over the field. It takes a blend of athleticism and the ability to mentally separate the offensive side from the defensive side. Taylor struggled in 2022, but from 2017 to 2021, CT3 posted a combined 113 OPS+ while playing at least four different positions every year. In those five seasons, he had at least 400 plate appearances at shortstop, second base, left field, and center field.

L.A.'s starting shortstop for 2023 is still up in the air, so maybe Taylor will get his chance to play some more of his favorite position in the near future.