Skip to main content

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Still Misses Playing Shortstop

Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor plays all over the field, but he came up as a shortstop and still loves that position. He might get to play there again soon.

Chris Taylor came up with the Mariners as a light-hitting shortstop. Shortly after he came to the Dodgers in a 2016 trade, he completely revamped his swing and added more power, turning him into a legitimate big-league hitter. He also had to switch positions, because L.A. already had Corey Seager entrenched at short.

Taylor became an outfielder, and a pretty darn good one. He's spent the last six years playing all over the field for Los Angeles, becoming one of the most valuable utility players in baseball.

But if you ask Taylor, he still has a fondness for shortstop (around the 18:30 mark of the video below).

"I don't play shortstop very often anymore because our shortstops have been pretty good, but growing up my favorite position was always shortstop. Honestly, I just love playing all over the field and doing anything I can to play. We have so many great players so I'll play anywhere I'm asked."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Not every player has the ability to play all over the field. It takes a blend of athleticism and the ability to mentally separate the offensive side from the defensive side. Taylor struggled in 2022, but from 2017 to 2021, CT3 posted a combined 113 OPS+ while playing at least four different positions every year. In those five seasons, he had at least 400 plate appearances at shortstop, second base, left field, and center field.

L.A.'s starting shortstop for 2023 is still up in the air, so maybe Taylor will get his chance to play some more of his favorite position in the near future.

Chris Taylor

September 22, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Fits for Cody Bellinger

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19353837_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers And Star Free Agent Pitcher Discussing Potential Contract

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181857_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Giants May Pursue Cody Bellinger if Aaron Judge Signs Elsewhere

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18943342_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Insider Strongly Believes Aaron Judge Will Not End Up In Los Angeles

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_5287794_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Legend Shares About His Experience Playing For LA

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19111476_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News; LA Beat Writer Shares Who He Thinks Team Will Most Likely Go After This Off-season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16650105_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18183613_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Record Tops the Jomboy List of Top Moments from 2022

By Kristilyn Hetherington