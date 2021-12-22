Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Clayton Kershaw

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Could Wait Until He's Fully Healthy Before Signing in Free Agency

    Author:

    More than a month has passed since MLB players and owners failed to reach a compromise on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which has left hundreds of players unemployed. While we're at least a month away (definitely more) from anything being resolved, the lockout may be a good thing for at least one person - Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

    It has been rumored that Kershaw is taking his time before making any decisions on a new contract. His first priority is his health, as last year was the first time he ever finished a season prematurely due to an injury. Health, according to Sports Illustrated, will be the biggest determining factor in what kind of deal he gets offered this winter, but what the three-time Cy Young winner wants next in his career will probably be the deciding factor.

    As in, does Kershaw want to stay in LA?

    Read More

    On the Dodgers’ side of things, Andrew Friedman has said that if Kershaw wants to come back, they’ll figure something out. While Clayton’s hometown Texas Rangers have expressed a desire for the future Hall of Famer’s services as well.

    One hypothetical may see the 33-year-old stay at home for the first month or so of the 2022 season before making a comeback comparable to Roger Clemens' in 2007. Of course, there has been no actual evidence of such a move, merely speculation on my part. But this approach would allow Kershaw to devote more attention to his rehabilitation and recovery, as well as spend more time resting and recuperating from an October PRP injection in his injured arm/elbow region. It also frees him and the Dodgers from the pressure of having to make a start on opening day.

    Make no mistake, as long as his health allows him to, Clayton Kershaw will be pitching in 2022.

    Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Could Wait Until He's Fully Healthy Before Signing in Free Agency

    just now
    August 3, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Andre Ethier speaks to media regarding his decision to retire before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: What Andre Ethier Misses From His Playing Days

    13 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts during the sixth inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gets Incredible Custom Nikes for Wedding Day

    23 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Ramps Up for 2022, Gets Back in the Cage

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_16507954_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers and Giants Among Interested Parties for Japan Star Seiya Suzuki

    Dec 19, 2021
    Carlos Correa. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa May Have Missed Big Deal with Tigers, LA Remains in Focus

    Dec 17, 2021
    Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Joe Kelly Visits Viral-Moment Inspired Christmas Decoration

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_16940496_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Suggests LHP Carlos Rodón for LA

    Dec 15, 2021