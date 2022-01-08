Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw's Contract Predicted to Be Very Short-Term

We're still several weeks away from the fun stuff kicking off again, so for now we continue to forecast, chatter about, and see what the experts have to say about players when free agency resumes. But the good news? Most industry insiders believe that Clayton Kershaw, a long-time Dodgers ace, will be back in blue in 2022.

This week, MLB insider for the Athletic and former GM Jim Bowden gave his thoughts on Kershaw's future contract. He too feels that Kershaw will return to Los Angeles for his 15th season. It will, however, be for a significantly lower sum than he has previously earned.

He’s not going to command the $31 million annual salary he received the past three years. But how much of a pay cut is he willing to take? … I’m guessing his next contract will be a one-year deal with the Dodgers that’s loaded with incentives based on innings pitched and games started.

Kershaw is coming off of a deal that was worth $93 million over 3 years, a deal that he signed after the 2018 season. He had another solid year before signing that deal though he went through phases of injuries as well. Bowden mentioned that Kersh has not made 30 starts since 2015, which could very much play a role in his next deal.

A short deal is almost like a slap in the face for someone of his stature and position in the game. However, as expenses continue to rise for the Dodgers during the subsequent two seasons, payroll will undoubtedly become an issue for Andrew Friedman and his front office. He'll be 34 years old by Opening Day and will be coming off of his first arm ailment of his entire career.