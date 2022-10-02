Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Explains What's Been Going Well For Him At The Plate

We've tried to be patient with Cody Bellinger all season long (and even a little last year) and finally it seems like he's coming around.

This season, the right fielder is slashing .203/ .261/ .642 with a .000 OPS, 63 RBI, and 18 homers. It's hard to believe this is the same player who was named NL MVP and slashed .305/.406/.629 with a 1.035 OPS just three years ago in 2019.

Despite a rough few years forcing Dodgers fans to become familiar with this post-shoulder injury Cody Bellinger, it seems like he's finally returning to his old form again.

Just in the past 7 games, he's averaged .238 with a .476 SLG. After hitting his 18th homer Friday night the 24-year-old told SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson about his recent success at the plate:

"Honestly just staying within myself on an everyday basis, hitting the ball hard, seeing the ball well, focusing on the little things and the ball will find some holes eventually."

Maybe this recent success is exactly what the Dodgers need from him to feel confident going into October, especially after the type of season he had last year.

In the 2021 season following their World Series Championship, he endured his worst season yet from the plate. He posted just 10 homers, 36 RBIs, and a .542 OPS.

However, that October, the Arizona native was the second-best Dodger in hitting. He slashed .353/ .346/ .471 with a .907 OPS across 12 games in the postseason.

His focus on all the little things could be exactly what he needs right now to get out of his slump, get hot at the plate, and do it just in time to repeat history of another successful October outing.