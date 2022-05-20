Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hints at Future Position Change

When Cody Bellinger first came up, the Gold Glove outfielder primarily played first baseman. After all, Bellinger's call-up coincided with an injury to Adrián González. Five years later, Belli has established himself as one of the better defensive outfielders in the game. Not many players have the speed and agility of Cody.

The 26-year-old won his Gold Glove during his 2019 MVP season. His bat is notoriously hot and cold, but he's always been able to handle the leather. However, in over 2000 innings at first, Bellinger owns above-average defensive numbers. Will he one day return to first?

During an interview with AM570's David Vassegh this week, Belli talked about how his career might unfold from a positional standpoint. Once he slows down a bit, he could one day be the Dodgers first baseman again.

“When I’m older and not as agile and fast, I can move over to first base again. And hopefully it’s like riding a bike you know? But that was my main position in the minor leagues and high school, so it’s always there in the future.”

Those days are likely a long ways off. Bellinger is the fourth-fastest player on an athletic Dodgers team. He covers 27.9 feet per second which puts him in the 74th percentile for spring speed according to Baseball Savant. Keep in mind, that's after breaking a bone in his leg last season.

The Dodgers are set at first base for years to come with Freddie Freeman, but if Bellinger says in Dodger blue long term, he could go back to where it all started one day.