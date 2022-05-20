Skip to main content
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hints at Future Position Change

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hints at Future Position Change

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger thinks he'll back at his original position down the road.

Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger thinks he'll back at his original position down the road.

When Cody Bellinger first came up, the Gold Glove outfielder primarily played first baseman. After all, Bellinger's call-up coincided with an injury to Adrián González. Five years later, Belli has established himself as one of the better defensive outfielders in the game. Not many players have the speed and agility of Cody.

The 26-year-old won his Gold Glove during his 2019 MVP season. His bat is notoriously hot and cold, but he's always been able to handle the leather. However, in over 2000 innings at first, Bellinger owns above-average defensive numbers. Will he one day return to first?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During an interview with AM570's David Vassegh this week, Belli talked about how his career might unfold from a positional standpoint. Once he slows down a bit, he could one day be the Dodgers first baseman again. 

“When I’m older and not as agile and fast, I can move over to first base again. And hopefully it’s like riding a bike you know? But that was my main position in the minor leagues and high school, so it’s always there in the future.”

Those days are likely a long ways off. Bellinger is the fourth-fastest player on an athletic Dodgers team. He covers 27.9 feet per second which puts him in the 74th percentile for spring speed according to Baseball Savant. Keep in mind, that's after breaking a bone in his leg last season.

The Dodgers are set at first base for years to come with Freddie Freeman, but if Bellinger says in Dodger blue long term, he could go back to where it all started one day.

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17939226_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Promotes Top Position Player Prospect to Triple-A

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_18135934_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Planning for Bullpen Game in Philadelphia Series

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_16071365_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: COVID Affecting Travel for Broadcast Team for LA Road Swing

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18278736_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Designates One-Time All-Star Closer for Assignment

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18246615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Lands on Injured List Again

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18292380_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA Infielder Pitch for LA in Blowout Win

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_15422615_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Request Evidence in Lawsuit From 2019 Incident

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest Clayton Kershaw Injury Update Brings More Bad News

By Staff WriterMay 18, 2022