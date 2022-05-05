Skip to main content
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Latest Victim of League Wide Phenomenon

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Latest Victim of League Wide Phenomenon

Cody Bellinger thought a ball was leaving the yard, it didn't.

Cody Bellinger thought a ball was leaving the yard, it didn't.

Would it be a baseball season this decade if the league didn't make a change that players and fans are unhappy about? Last season, it was the league cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances. This year, the league made some changes to the baseballs and it has drastically affected offensives across MLB.

Numerous times this year, Dodgers hitters have hit balls that, in previous years, would have been home runs. Now, they're warning track outs, at best. Cody Bellinger was the latest victim on Monday night.

The 2019 NL MVP recorded a 102.3 MPH exit velocity on a pitch from Giants reliever John Brebbia. It appeared to be leaving the yard and the pitcher himself thought it was going out. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I thought it was going to kill someone trying to catch it in the 10th row. That’s not something I needed to see. …I thought [the umpire] was clowning around. Like, ‘Please give me another ball. We just lost that one.’ And he said, ‘You’re allowed to look.’ I’m sure he thought it was really funny. And that’s when I turned back around.”

Mauricio Dubon caught the ball on the warning track and Brebbia lived to fight another day. 

It's not the first time a ball that should have been a home run turned into an outfield out. The baseballs are different this year. No debate required.

Hitters have voiced their concerns about how the ball travels and pitchers have complained about the overall feel of the balls. 

Bellinger's the latest victim, but he won't be the last. 

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_10334175_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trio of Former LA Players Go Viral on TNT Inside the NBA; Score on Shaq

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18198075_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Gets Pulled Under Questionable Circumstances

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18198963_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Visits Former Teammates In Most Joc Way Possible

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_6357760_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Member of 1981 Championship Team Has Historic Moment on Tuesday Night

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_18183932_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Future Hall-of-Famer Gives Brusdar Graterol An Incredible Gift

By Staff WriterMay 3, 2022
USATSI_18177008_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Subtly Roasts ESPN for Social Media Gaffe

By Staff WriterMay 3, 2022
USATSI_13422536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Chicago White Sox First-Round Pick Gets DFA'd by LA

By Staff WriterMay 3, 2022
USATSI_18183439_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Addresses Diet Criticism From Fans

By Staff WriterMay 3, 2022