Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Face Sets the Internet on Fire Again

Whether he likes it or not, Cody Bellinger's blank stare has become the stuff of internet legend. During the Dodgers 2020 title run, the 2019 NL MVP gazing off in the distance quickly became internet fodder. So much so, that Jimmy Kimmel roasted the outfielder for his meme-worthy face when he and Clayton Kershaw appeared on the show after capturing the "piece of metal" in 2020.

Unfortunately for Cody, the SportsNet LA cameras were rolling last night when a foul ball off of Trea Turner's bat nearly hit Gavin Lux in the dugout and ricocheted around the Dodgers dugout. Bellinger, who had the day off, was sitting on the bench and involuntarily displayed the blank stare that's made hime internet famous.

While Bellinger was on Kimmel, the outfielder specified that he's never "faded" during games and cited the fact that he had that same look even when he was on TV as a 12-year-old in the Little League World Series.

This season, Bellinger has been off to a slow start (.681 OPS), but is still outperforming his putrid 2021 season (.542 OPS). Make no mistake, it's not because he's getting stoned before games.