Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand

Any help the team can get, the Dodgers will zone in on them. Their newest target belongs to Bryan Hudson, a 2015 third round pick from the Cubs who is expected to join the Dodgers farm system.

The left handed pitcher worked his way to to Triple-A last season and appeared in 39 games. Hudson went on to record a 3.66 ERA with a 3-4 record in 59.0 innings pitched.

It's not the bank breaking move fans are ready to see, but adding more depth to the pitching unit is something any team should be happy to do. Especially for a team like the Dodgers who are still awaiting pitchers returning from injuries.

The Dodgers continue to slowly bolster their unit but with each small move they make its looking more likely the Dodgers are content of saving the money they accumulated so far. Rolling the current team out isn't exactly a championship aspired team, but there's still plenty of talent on the roster and a move can be made prior to the trade deadline.

Perhaps the money being saved is winding up for a blockbuster trade with all the top free agents seemingly off the market. Until then, more signings like Hudson will be on the radar.

The Dodgers continue to look into future seasons and could be thinking of what the team is going to look like in the next five years. It's clear with all the roster adjustments so far there is going to be a new identity and the time to look to the future begins now.