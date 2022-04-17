Dodgers: Corey Seager Appears In Another See-To-Believe Highlight

Former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was at the center of another baseball oddity in this young baseball season. His first was breaking a bat without making contact. His second, also did not involve a ball in play.

On Friday, with his team trailing by one in the fourth inning, Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to walk Seager with the bases loaded. It was a puzzling move that MLB Twitter was quick to collectively jump on.

Rather than minimizing the damage, it just made it worse. The Rangers would go on to score three more runs in the inning.

Maddon however got the last laugh. His Angels went on to beat Seager and the Rangers 9-6.

At this rate, Seager might get abducted by aliens for his next big league highlight.