Skip to main content

Dodgers: Could Yency Almonte Be a Closer in Waiting? One Legendary Slugger Says Yes

He liked what he saw from Almonte in the postseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If you're looking for a bright spot that came out of the Dodgers' disappointing NLDS loss to the Padres, you're in the right place.

While the bats went completely silent when it mattered most, the Dodgers' bullpen, which was among the best in all of baseball in the regular season, continued their dominance (of course until they didn't in the 7th inning of Game 4).

One former LA hitting coach and MLB slugger loved what he saw out of Almonte in the NLDS, and thinks he has a very bright future within the organization.

"I’m in love with Almonte," Mark McGwire said to the guys on AM570. "I thought what he did and came in really not having much, I know he was up a couple times throughout the year, but coming in the playoffs and showing his nastiness, he might be the closer of the future. I don’t know. I mean, he just looks like nothing bothers him and he’s got some nasty stuff."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That's some very high praise for a guy that had a 7.55 ERA with the Rockies in 2021, but that's just how dominant he was as a member of the Dodgers this season.

Almonte had a stifling 1.02 ERA and 0.79 WHIP across 35.1 innings in the regular season, and had struck out all five batters he faced in the NLDS before coming into a bad situation in Game 4. 

He's headed for arbitration this offseason, and will certainly be a part of the Dodgers' bullpen in 2023. Whether or not it's in the role McGwire wants to see him in will definitely depend on who else is on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster in 2023. But he definitely has a shot to be the team's closer, which is pretty crazy considering where he was before he came to the Dodgers.

Yency Almonte

USATSI_18921691_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: A New Trea Turner Replacement Has Been Circled and It Isn't Someone You Heard Yet

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_8744232_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19222785_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Hitting Coach Points to What Really Hurt LA on Offense

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18196636_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner's Uncertainty has LA Looking at Carlos Correa, Insider Says

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19222384_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_10220802_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig Powers His Team to KBO Championship Series

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: A Painful Stat Shows the Difficulties of Winning in the Postseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714358_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among the Favorites to Sign Aaron Judge This Offseason

By Noah Camras