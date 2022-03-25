Dodgers Cut Players from Roster for MLB Spring Training

Spring training serves many purposes. It's where pitchers build up their arm strength for the start of the season and hitters hone their swing. It's also an opportunity for minor league players to get a taste of training at the major league level. However, due to the shortened spring training, minor league players got less time than ever at the MLB level.

This week, the Dodgers made their first two rounds of cuts. The first wave occurred after LA's Wednesday game against the Cleveland Guardians. LA sent Eddys Leonard, Jacob Amaya, Jorbit Vivas, and James Outman to the club's minor league camp.

Outman, who's risen considerably over the last 12 months in the Dodgers system, was likely the lone name who might have had a sliver of a chance to make it with the big club. The left-handed-hitting outfielder posted a .556 average, one home run, and five RBI in nine plate appearances in Cactus League play.

On Thursday morning, LA sent some more players down to minor league camp: Kody Hoese, Carson Taylor, Hunter Feduccia, Miguel Vargas and top 100 prospect Michael Busch. Ryan Noda and Andy Pages were also position players that were sent down.

Pitchers Sam Gaviglio, Robbie Erlin, Bobby Wahl, Yefry Ramirez, and Jon Duplantier got cut as well.

Roster cuts are part of spring training and this year, minor leaguers had little time to make an impression with franchise brass.

Now that the MLB roster has been thinned out, Dodgers fans can expect to see more than just an at-bat or two from the bonafide LA starters.