Dodgers: Darkhorse Team Made Offer to Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

An unexpected team reportedly made an offer to Freddie Freeman before the MLB lockout.

There's been three teams mentioned frequently in the saga that is Freddie Freeman's free agency: Dodgers, Yankees, and Braves. Apparently, a fourth team made a run at signing Freeman prior to the lockout according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The fact that the Rays made Freeman an offer is a surprise. Like Heyman mentions, the Rays are a "low-revenue", small market team that rarely lands big free agents. In 2021, the Rays were 26th in roster payroll ($44.3M) per Spotrac.com. Tampa had just four players making more than $3.4M on their 2021 team: Nelson Cruz, Tyler Glasnow, Chris Archer, and Kevin Kiermaier. 

The Dodgers and Yankees do not subscribe to the Rays payroll approach. The two large market teams ranked first and second in team payroll last season. Both franchises seem like more logical fits to sign Freeman to something close to the six-year contract he's seeking. 

Last week, current Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy gave his thoughts on LA potentially signing Freeman.

“I think it’s awesome. imagine how dangerous we’d be if we get him in that lineup. It makes me really excited. Yeah, maybe it’s not as much first base but that’s ok because I think I’ve said several times I enjoy playing second base more.”

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also discussed the possibility of the Dodgers signing Freeman. It just comes down to one thing.

“The chances of him leaving are greater than they’ve ever been and, it’s real. He, I believe, will leave for the right offer… I would think that if the Dodgers want Freddie Freeman, they’ve got a real shot at it, I do believe – with the right offer.”

Whenever the lockout ends, the jockeying for Freeman's services will officially resume.  Odds are, Freddie Freeman will not be wearing a Tampa Bay Rays jersey this summer.

