Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Believes Mookie Betts Will Contend for MVP

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Believes Mookie Betts Will Contend for MVP

Doc is high on a bounce back year from Mookie Betts.

Doc is high on a bounce back year from Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers were quick to ensure that Mookie Betts was in LA for a long, long time. The front office extended the outfielder to a massive, 12-year, $365M extension back in 2020 before he ever played a regular season game for the club.

Both between the lines and outside the lines, Betts has been the type of superstar player that organizations dream of. He was a major reason why the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020 and finished second in the NL MVP voting that year. His new teammate, Freddie Freeman ended up beating Bets out for the award.

Betts did not have a not the best of seasons last year, but that hasn't stopped manager Dave Roberts from expecting a bounce back year from his right fielder. Roberts talked to reporters just before boarding the team bus on Wednesday afternoon, and Doc is all in on Betts returning to MVP form this coming season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I can’t imagine him not being in the MVP talk this season.”

Of course, it's not the first prediction Roberts has made this spring. 

But back to Betts. He struggled through multiple injuries last year including hip and back issues

He played in only 122 games and recorded a .854 OPS. It's the lowest OPS he's posted since the 2017 season. That being said, he appears to be fully healthy this spring and prepared to start hitting like a MVP again. 

Being surrounded by more All-Star hitters than ever should also help Betts. The Dodgers have always had plus lineups during Betts' time with the club, but now he has Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman hitting behind him. Plus, Betts could have more RBI opportunities than ever as a leadoff man with the universal DH in play.

Betts is primed for a rebound season. 

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17976089
News

Dodgers Projected Starting Rotation By the Numbers

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_17015828
News

Dodgers: Elite LA Reliever Believes In Potential of Brusdar Graterol

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_16464404
News

Dodgers: Watch Zach McKinstry's Fear Factor Moment

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_17983359
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals His Starting Rotation

By Staff WriterMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17001297
News

Dodgers: Forbes Ranks LA Near the Top of Most Valuable MLB Franchise List

By Staff WriterMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17609478
News

Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Day Game Only Available on Apple TV

By Staff WriterMar 30, 2022
USATSI_16244283
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Shares His Thoughts on Albert Pujols Signing with STL

By Staff WriterMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17973566
News

Dodgers: Two More Players Cut from Big League Camp

By Staff WriterMar 29, 2022