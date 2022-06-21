Dodgers: Dave Roberts Doubles Down on Craig Kimbrel Remaining LA's Closer

The Monday off day gave Dodgers fans plenty of time to stew in a frustrating Sunday loss to the Cleveland Guardians. In the rubber match of the three-game series, the Dodgers were handed a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning, only to give the one run lead away in the eighth inning.

It set everything up for Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel to pitch the ninth inning with the score tied at 3-3. The eight-time All-Star struck out the first batter, but then gave up back-to-back hits. The Dodgers intentionally loaded the bases. Kimbrel promptly gave up a single for a 4-3 Cleveland lead. A sacrifice fly one batter later pushed the lead to two and that was it for the Dodgers on Sunday. A 5-3 loss with the "L" hanging on Craig Kimbrel.

Kimbrel's outing was the type of performance that has led to Dodgers fans questioning whether or not he should be the closer throughout the season.

Manager Dave Roberts was supportive of his closer, and clearly stated that his role isn't changing anytime soon (quotes via MLB's Juan Toribio).

“I think we’re a ways from that point. Obviously, we’ve used [Daniel] Hudson, [Evan] Phillips and [Brusdar] Graterol in different roles. But as far as specifically the closer, Craig is our closer.”

In the locker room, Kimbrel tried to blame his outing on some soft contact and bad luck.

“I’m not necessarily giving up a lot of hard-hit balls. But when you’re walking guys and then giving up singles or balls that aren’t hit so hard they’re going to score. Seems like I’ve had quite a few outings where that’s happened.”

It's not completely unfounded. Kimbrel's .412 BABIP is the second highest among all relievers in baseball.

Hopefully, his luck turns around sooner rather than later or Roberts may be forced to make a decision.