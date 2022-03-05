Dodgers: Dave Roberts 'Pissed' About MLB Lockout

Typically, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would be at Camelback Ranch right now. He should be pouring over potential lineups, watching bullpens, and observing split-squad spring training games. Instead he's in LA waiting for the MLB lockout to end like everyone else.

Roberts appeared on an episode of the O'SHOW with Jack O'Hara this week to discuss the MLB lockout. O'Hara informed Roberts that he was in Glendale at the moment, or as O'Hara phrased it: "exactly where you're supposed to be right now."

“I’m pissed. I should be there, you’re right.”

O'Hara also asked if Roberts thinks the end of the MLB lockout is imminent. The manager had little confidence that was in the cards.

“You know what, I’m an optimistic guy, but I was planning on leaving on Monday [for Glendale], but I got word from some people today that they’re not as optimistic as we are so I’m still planning on coming out on Monday, but I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”

Roberts gave his perspective on the tenuous situation between MLB and the MLBPA.

“We can remain hopeful, but I’ll tell you right now – both sides just don’t like or trust each other. It’s just a bad combo.”

This Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially announced the cancellation of the first two series of the regular season after MLB and the MLBPA failed to come to terms on a new CBA before the league's deadline.

Considering Roberts' comments, it doesn't sound like a CBA getting done in the next few days is a possibility.