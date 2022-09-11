Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides An Injury Update on LA Bullpen

The Dodgers have had one hell of a ride the past few months. It's been a season full of lots of smiles and "is this real" moments but also lots of days of sitting on the very edge of your seat just praying the team will hold onto the lead.

But despite a monumental season so far, one thing is for certain; the Dodgers have not had the best luck when it comes to health.

It's been a problem especially more recently as the team seems to have a whole pitching staff owned by the IL.

While it opens up more playing time for some guys, it also brings concern to the fact of the matter that if and when these guys all return, how much change will have t be done to the active roster?

But that's down the road. The first goal would be to just have healthy players to choose from. Here's the latest on a few of those questionables per Roberts before Friday night's game against the Padres:

Starter, Tony Gonsolin was once our best starter with a 2.10 ERA and 16-1 record but hasn't stepped on the mound in two weeks. Unfortunately, Gonsolin has progressed a little slower than planned. He will be throwing his first bullpen session this Sunday, around the same time he was set to be eligible to return.

Yency Almonte has been out since early August with what seemed to be just a minor injury. This will be his second bullpen session and if all goes well, a rehab assignment is sure to follow close behind.

Brusador Graterol is another reliever that the Dodgers are really missing in these late-inning stretches. He returned from the IL for four games in August before going right back with a new injury, this time in his elbow. This will be his first bullpen after the new injury.

And more recently, before Sunday afternoon's game, Jack Harris followed up with (per Roberts):

"Tommy Kahnle is closest to returning of the rehabbing relievers."

Both Kahnle and Gonzalez threw back-to-back games with Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this week and just have to complete an "up-down" before being activated most likely.

Fortunately, there is still about a month left until things get more serious however, it is highly unlikely all five pitchers will return to the active roster come post-season. Will Kahnle and Gonzalez take some spots especially or will Roberts ride with who he has now?