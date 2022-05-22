Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides Target Return Date for Dustin May

Manager Dave Roberts talked about when Dustin May will likely make his first appearance since last May.

The Dodgers pitching staff has been one of the best in the majors so far, but it could still be even better. There's a host of names that will eventually return to the roster and should provide internal upgrades.

At the moment, the Dodgers have four pitchers with starting experience that are currently on the injured list: Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney, Danny Duffy, and Dustin May. Kershaw and Heaney will likely be back the soonest, but over the weekend, manager Dave Roberts discussed when he expects May to return to the Dodgers.

“Sometime in August is fair, potentially earlier. It’s going really well. I think he’s throwing ‘pens, throwing to hitters. Now it’s just that build-up as a starter. He’s worked his tail off to put himself in this position.” 

May underwent Tommy John in May of last year and has been working his way back since. Most insiders believed that May would be added back as a bullpen piece sometime after the All-Star break, but it sounds like the Dodgers have pivoted to using May as starter.

May had a breakout season in 2020. The right-hander posted a 2.57 ERA in ten starts in the COVID-shortened season and finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting that year.

Last season, May made just five starts before damaging the UCL is his throwing elbow after a pitch on May 1st against the Brewers.

Considering how the Dodgers have handled young starters coming off of injury like Julio Urías and Walker Buehler, it's likely that May will be on a fairly strict pitch count as a starter.

