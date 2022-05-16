Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides the Latest on Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney

The first three games of the Phillies series were framed by the Dodgers exhausted pitching staff. LA gave up a total of 29 runs in the first three games of four-game series. LA lost all three games. A big reason the Dodgers staff is a little thin is due to injuries to starters Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney.

Kershaw hit the 15-day IL on Friday after a MRI revealed inflammation in his right SI joint. The three-time Cy Young winner downplayed the injury and believes he'll be ready, if not close to ready, to return to the mound once eligible.

Before the Dodgers took the field to face the Phillies in the series finale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave reporters a brief update on the legendary lefty.

Team president Andrew Friedman believes that Kershaw's IL trip is just a bump in the road, and not a barricade during an appearance on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“Flare-up is a good descriptor. Not concerned about it long term, but just want to make sure it doesn’t evolve into something that’s scarier so knock it out right now and get him back soon.”

Roberts also noted that Andrew Heaney might be close to a return and that the journeyman pitcher will travel with the team on their upcoming 11-game road trip.

With Heaney and Kershaw sidelined, the Dodgers called upon a pair of minor league pitchers last week, Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove, to help cover innings. Both of their starts doubled as their major league debuts.