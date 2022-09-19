Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name

Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball in 2022. The numbers say it -- 101 wins, .697 winning percentage, +329 run differential, best team ERA, best team OPS... And certainly, the eye test confirms LA's status up to this point.

National media will point to the top three hitters -- or "the big three" -- in Dave Roberts' lineup as the reason why. It's easy to do for sure. But it's sort of a lazy take. And Doc has kind of had enough.

Speaking with media ahead of Sunday night's victory over the Giants, Roberts was putting some respect onto the name of his cleanup hitter, Will Smith.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s been the ‘Big Four’ for me for quite some time. I think that he doesn’t have the name cachet so it’s kind of held. But if you look at numbers and talking to opposing managers of having him in the number four, it’s been the ‘Big Four’ for quite some time. He’s solidified kind of the top of the order.”

Since Smith essentially became the everyday cleanup hitter, the Dodgers have gone 52-16 and left the rest of the NL West in the dust. Moreover, Will has been among the team leaders in runs batted in (44 since July 3rd), walks (25), and OPS (.808).

“I sort of expected this from Will. I think that he’s just a smart player. He’s always watching the right things, and the right people. I know he has the ability to hit with two strikes. I know he has the ability to hit to all fields. He hits right and left. He values the walk. So those are really good ingredients that I know he possesses.

“To kind of see where he’s at in his career, that’s why I had no hesitancy hitting him in the four (hole).”

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman are without question the stars of this team. But don't sleep on Smitty.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18614703_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Left-Hander Shuts Down Internet Rumor

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_17955080_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18681066_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Can Late Surge By Julio Urias Notch Him a Cy Young?

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18896672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19049193_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Reacts to 100-Win Milestone Set by 2022 Team

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18689943_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Set for Rehab Assignment

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18573536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18879704_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Shares About the Emotional Trade For LA Outfielder

By Kristilyn Hetherington