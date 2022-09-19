Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball in 2022. The numbers say it -- 101 wins, .697 winning percentage, +329 run differential, best team ERA, best team OPS... And certainly, the eye test confirms LA's status up to this point.

National media will point to the top three hitters -- or "the big three" -- in Dave Roberts' lineup as the reason why. It's easy to do for sure. But it's sort of a lazy take. And Doc has kind of had enough.

Speaking with media ahead of Sunday night's victory over the Giants, Roberts was putting some respect onto the name of his cleanup hitter, Will Smith.

“It’s been the ‘Big Four’ for me for quite some time. I think that he doesn’t have the name cachet so it’s kind of held. But if you look at numbers and talking to opposing managers of having him in the number four, it’s been the ‘Big Four’ for quite some time. He’s solidified kind of the top of the order.”

Since Smith essentially became the everyday cleanup hitter, the Dodgers have gone 52-16 and left the rest of the NL West in the dust. Moreover, Will has been among the team leaders in runs batted in (44 since July 3rd), walks (25), and OPS (.808).

“I sort of expected this from Will. I think that he’s just a smart player. He’s always watching the right things, and the right people. I know he has the ability to hit with two strikes. I know he has the ability to hit to all fields. He hits right and left. He values the walk. So those are really good ingredients that I know he possesses. “To kind of see where he’s at in his career, that’s why I had no hesitancy hitting him in the four (hole).”

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman are without question the stars of this team. But don't sleep on Smitty.