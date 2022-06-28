Skip to main content
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Set to Coach in All-Star Game

Dave Roberts will be on the bench for the NL All-Stars at Dodger Stadium.

After two years of delays, the Dodgers will at last be hosting the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Originally, the Midsummer Classic was supposed to take place at Chavez Ravine in 2020, but then, a global pandemic occurred and the sports world, baseball included, came to a screeching halt.

But after months and months of waiting to see the best of the best play at Dodger Stadium, the All-Star Game is now just a few weeks. The Dodgers should have some strong representation. Trea Turner and Mookie Betts led their respective positions in voting with Cody Bellinger also piling up significant votes.

One Dodger who will definitely be part of the game is manager Dave Roberts. Braves manager Brian Snitker announced that Roberts, along with Nationals manager Dave Martinez, will be on his coaching staff for the game. The previous year pennant winning managers serve as the managers for the All-Star Game. 

Managers do not have to pick current managers or current coaches to be on their staff for All-Star Games though. AL manager Dusty Baker will have four-time All-Star Willie Horton as a coach. 

When Roberts managed the 2021 NL All-Star team, he had LA native, and seven-time All-Star Reggie Smith as a coach.

The game itself is set for Tuesday, July 19th. First pitch is at 4:30PM PT. 

