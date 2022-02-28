Dodgers: Dave Roberts Weary of Shortened Spring Training

Spring training, like the MLB season, is on hold due to the MLB lockout. In a typical year, or as typical as they get these days, players would be shaking off the rust of the offseason in Arizona or Florida. Whenever a deal is reached, it's assumed that spring training will be shortened along with free agency. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts voiced his concerns over a compressed preseason.

“Now you’re trying to look at all these players that don’t have jobs right now and to sign guys [free agents] to fill out rosters and … for trades to go through, to assimilate with a new ballclub – all this stuff takes time.”

Roberts stated the importance of having the ability to observe any new pitchers that may or may not be coming to the Dodgers this offseason.

“And obviously, when you trade for a pitcher, that’s going to take time to build them up because you want to put eyes on them. When are they going to be able to pitch valuable innings for you once the season does start? These are questions that are going to have to be answered at some point.”

At the end of the day, Roberts just wants to do the job he's paid to do.

"I want to get back to baseball...I want to watch bullpens. I want to get out on the field and watch guys work. I want normalcy."

According to the latest reports, Roberts might have to wait a few weeks for normalcy.