Dodgers: David Price Has Powerful Advice for Walker Buehler Following Surgery

Dodgers veteran David Price provides some great advice for Walker Buehler following the young pitcher's second Tommy John procedure.

For the second season in a row, the Dodgers have lost an impact arm to Tommy John surgery. Last season, it was Dustin May going down in the spring. This season, Walker Buehler went under the knife.

The Dodgers Opening Day starter announced the news himself via Instagram.

Buehler will miss the rest of the 2022 season, all of 2023, and could even miss some time in the spring of 2024 depending on how his recover trends.

Dodgers veteran David Price had some straight forward advice for Buehler as he begins the long road back to the big leagues (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett).

“Rehab. Don’t cut any corners. You’re not coming back at the All-Star break (in 2023) no matter what. Check all the boxes. Be like Justin Verlander and come back better than before.”

Buehler would be wise to heed the 14-year veteran, and AL 2012 Cy Young winner's advice. A second Tommy John surgery is no joke.

Walker won't need to look to far to find a teammate who's keenly aware of the challenges of recovering from Tommy John in this day and age. 

Dustin May recently re-joined the Dodgers and dazzled in his first start, but didn't mince words when it came to discussing his recovery process.

May, standing in the Dodgers dugout last week, repeatedly stated how he had to fully commit, each and every day, to get back to the pitcher he once was.

Buehler has the tenacity, the grit, and the work ethic, but he must also be patient.

