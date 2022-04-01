Skip to main content

Dodgers: David Price Shows Off Some Velocity in First Spring Training Appearance

The 36-year-old pitcher showed off some solid velocity in his first spring training appearance.

The Dodgers bullpen has plenty of options to pick from to fill out the Opening Day roster. The over abundance of arms has created plenty of competition this spring. Normally, spring training doesn't make or break an established pitcher's role, but it sure does for the Dodgers. Especially veteran David Price.

Price's role with the Dodgers this year is still undefined. Price's inability to consistently collect outs last year has only created more questions about where he does and doesn't fit on the pitching staff. Last year, Price posted a 4.03 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 73.2 IP. In 2021, 28 of his 39 appearances came in relief but he had a slightly better ERA as a starter (3.92). It wasn't just bad luck, Price had a 4.23 FIP. Meaning, his ERA could have potentially have been even higher.

Wednesday evening was Price's first time pitching in this spring and he brought a surprising amount of velocity. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Price was touching 93 miles per hour with his heater.

Last year, Price averaged 93.0 mph on the nose with his fastball. His spring showing is significant because Price has been losing velocity on his fastball year over year. Which is natural after you've thrown more than 2100 innings in the majors. 

It's also noteworthy because Price is another Dodgers pitcher who isn't quite built up yet for the start of the season. 

He's likely to be used as a one-inning reliever most of the time, but it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for Price's role to change. 

